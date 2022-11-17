New York Jets at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Old rivals come together for the second time this season when Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (6-3) travel to New England to face Bill Belichick's Patriots (5-4) in a game with huge AFC East ramifications.

Second-year QB Mac Jones and the Patriots took down New York in the first meeting between the teams, but can the Robert Saleh-coached Jets even the season series? The Jets enter Sunday one game ahead of the Patriots in the division standings, which could yield the winner of this Week 11 clash the inside line on a playoff berth. The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Patriots Week 11 game:

Jets at Patriots odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Patriots (-3)

Moneyline: Patriots (-170); Jets (+145)

Over/under: 38

More odds, injury info for Jets vs. Patriots

BILL BELICHICK: NFL coaches should be able to challenge plays inside two minutes

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 23, Patriots 21

While I like New York on the moneyline here, I’m more comfortable taking the points. For one, New York’s defense can generate pressure without blitzing. And though the Jets lost their Week 8 game against New England at home, Wilson threw three picks in that game. If the Jets can avoid turnovers, I think they take it and stay undefeated against the spread in road games this season.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) are shown together after New England won, 22-17. Sunday, October 30, 2022

Safid Deen: Patriots 24, Jets 19

Both teams enter this game with wildcard playoff spots coming off a bye week, but both won’t make the playoffs. The Jets have played well, but Belichick and the Patriots at home seem like an easy pick in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Patriots 17, Jets 9

Tied for the week’s lowest total (38.5), this game features two wonky offenses and two defensive-minded coaches as the weather turns freezing.

Story continues

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Jets at New England Patriots: Game predictions, picks, odds