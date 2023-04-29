New York Jets draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft
The New York Jets have their quarterback and can build around him or through the defense early in Thursday's 2023 NFL Draft.
Here's the Jets' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.
New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks
1st Round, No. 15 overall (from Green Bay) | Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Instant grade: B
Analysis: McDonald is the second of the second-tier edge rushers to go in the first round. It's going to be a lot of "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" from teams. McDonald has good burst and solid hand usage, but will need to gain strength.
2nd Round, No. 43 overall | Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin
Instant grade: B
Analysis: Tippman needs to increase his play strength as a taller center, but that is a technique issue as much as anything.
4th Round, No. 120 overall (from Pittsburgh via New England) | Carter Warren, OT, Pitt
Instant grade: B-plus
