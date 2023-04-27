New York Jets draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:
Round 1 (No. 15 overall, from Packers)
Round 2 (43)
Round 4 (112)
Round 5 (143)
Round 5 (170, compensatory from Packers)
New York Jets' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 4 overall): Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2021 (No. 2 overall): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
2020 (No. 11 overall): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
2019 (No. 3 overall): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
2018 (No. 3 overall): Sam Darnold, QB, USC
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York