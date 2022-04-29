New York Jets draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York JetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:
Round 1 (No. 4 overall) - Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: A franchise that's been looking for Darrelle Revis' successor for the past half-decade should benefit greatly from the 6-3, 190-pounder Gardner, who never surrendered a TD pass for the Bearcats. He's not going to sustain that kind of shutdown rep in a division now featuring WRs Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but he'd certainly upgrade the league's worst defense, both in terms of points and yards allowed in 2021. The last time defensive players went 1-4 in a draft was 1991. Draft tracker
Round 1 (10, from Seahawks)
Round 2 (35)
Round 2 (38, from Panthers)
Round 3 (69)
Round 4 (111, from Panthers)
Round 4 (117, from Vikings)
Round 5 (146)
Round 5 (163, from Steelers)
New York Jets' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 2 overall): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
2020 (No. 11 overall): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
2019 (No. 3 overall): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
2018 (No. 3 overall): Sam Darnold, QB, USC
2017 (No. 6 overall): Jamal Adams, S, LSU
2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers
AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders
NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints
NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York