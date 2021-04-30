New York Jets draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:
Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: This franchise thought enough of Wilson to dump 2018 first-rounder (and No. 3 overall pick) Sam Darnold – making the Jets the first team in the common draft era (since 1967) to pick a passer within the top three picks twice in the span of four drafts. Though slightly built at 6-2 and 214 pounds and with a worrisome injury history that includes surgery on his throwing shoulder two years ago, Wilson does have tantalizing gifts that have drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Draft tracker
Round 1 (23, from Seahawks)
Round 2 (34)
Round 3 (66)
Round 3 (86, from Seahawks)
Round 4 (107)
Round 5 (146)
Round 5 (154, from Giants)
Round 6 (186)
Round 6 (226, from Panthers, compensatory)
New York Jets' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 11 overall): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
2019 (No. 3 overall): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
2018 (No. 3 overall): Sam Darnold, QB, USC
2017 (No. 6 overall): Jamal Adams, S, LSU
2016 (No. 20 overall): Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State
