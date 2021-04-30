New York Jets draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: This franchise thought enough of Wilson to dump 2018 first-rounder (and No. 3 overall pick) Sam Darnold – making the Jets the first team in the common draft era (since 1967) to pick a passer within the top three picks twice in the span of four drafts. Though slightly built at 6-2 and 214 pounds and with a worrisome injury history that includes surgery on his throwing shoulder two years ago, Wilson does have tantalizing gifts that have drawn comparisons to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Draft tracker

New York Jets' last five top draft picks:

2020 (No. 11 overall): Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

2019 (No. 3 overall): Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

2018 (No. 3 overall): Sam Darnold, QB, USC

2017 (No. 6 overall): Jamal Adams, S, LSU

2016 (No. 20 overall): Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York