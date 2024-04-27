New York Jets draft Braelon Allen, Badgers player picked in 4th round

MILWAUKEE - The New York Jets drafted Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen, a Fond du Lac native, late in the 4th round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, April 27. Allen was the 134th pick overall.

Allen finished his career with 3,494 rushing yards – ninth most rushing yards in Wisconsin history, according to Wisconsin Athletics and 35 rushing touchdowns. He had at least 150 carries, 10 touchdowns and 5.25 yards per carry in each of his three seasons, the team said, joining Jonathan Taylor as the only two Badgers backs to do so.

In his final season in Madison, Allen notched 984 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 597 carries.

Wisconsin Badgers drafted

Before Allen was drafted, the Indianapolis Colts selected Tanor Bortolini, center from Wisconsin, with the 117th pick in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

