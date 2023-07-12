New York Jets chosen to be on ‘Hard Knocks’

If the New York Jets weren’t going to be under a media microscope already with the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they now will get added visibility.

Wanted or unwanted.

It was revealed on Wednesday that this year’s version of “Hard Knocks” will feature Gang Green.

Soon to be official: pic.twitter.com/ECxYWv5dKx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

Breaking: The NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/MGXEbcsoBb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2023

OFFICIAL: the #Jets will be featured on @HBO’s Hard Knocks. It’ll be Gang Green’s second time on the hit show. The last time featured Rex Ryan’s team back in the summer of 2010. The second year the team made the AFC Championship. Jets report to training camp one week from… pic.twitter.com/MfucQiAZ9L — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 12, 2023

The Jets were among the candidates for the show. The others were the Saints, Bears, and Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire