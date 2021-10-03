The New York Jets actually had a lead for 2 minutes and 8 seconds

In this article:

Prosperity is so hard for the New York Jets to snag.

It took a long time 224 minutes and 41 seconds of play in 2021 for Gang Green to have a lead.

They took a 10-9 on the Tennessee Titans Sunday at MetLife on Matt Ammedola’s 27-yard field goal.

And 128 seconds later, poof, it was gone.

Watch as Derrick Henry finishes a Titans drive by blasting into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

After a 2-point conversion, Tennessee was back in front, 17-10.

Derrick Henry's fourth rushing TD of the season puts the @Titans ahead. #Titans 📺: #TENvsNYJ on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ykA0vAK8tW — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021

The Jets came back to tie the game on the ensuing drive with Zach Wilson hitting Jamison Crowder.

They didn’t go for a 2-point conversion to try and lead again.

The PAT made it 17-17.