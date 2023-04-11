New York Jets 7-round mock draft with three weeks left

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. It’s full-speed ahead in the homestretch. Draft boards are being finalized. 2023 mocks are coming to an end and 2024 mocks are right around the corner.

Let’s take the opportunity for a fresh mock draft for the Jets using the draft simulator from Pro Football Network. This mock also includes the Jets sending No. 43 to the Packers to simulate the expected package for Aaron Rodgers.

No. 13 - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of a surprise in this mock as Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 7 to the Raiders) and Broderick Jones (No. 12 to the Falcons in a trade-back) are both off the board for the Jets at 13. No worries, they simply grab Skoronski, who can give them a look at either tackle or guard as they beef up the offensive line for Rodgers and the offense.

No. 42 - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There was a short time that Kancey was being considered as an option for the Jets at No. 13. That might feel a little too high, but he fits great at pick No. 42. Even with the addition of Quinton Jefferson, a younger piece at defensive tackle can still be added and the Jets have never shied away from the position in the draft. Kancey is obviously on the smaller side but he’s fast and explosive, at evidenced by his 4.67 40-yard dash at the combine.

No. 112 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets still have C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams at the linebacker position and have a lot of money tied up into them for this year. But Mosley could be gone after the season and they have yet to re-sign Kwon Alexander, so the future at that spot is undetermined. Overshown can work the Alexander role to start and then step in to the Mosley role in 2024 as a rangy and athletic linebacker that can help make the second level a strong piece for some time along with Williams.

No. 143 - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Not a bad feeling to find a young center in the 5th round, especially when there’s a chance he wouldn’t have to get thrust into action right away with the Jets still interested in free-agent Ben Jones. Even if they don’t sign Jones, they can always bring back Connor McGovern. Still, Patterson is a solid blocker in the middle and powerful that will allow the Jets to know their future void at center will be filled.

No. 207 - Daniel Scott, S, California

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

I know, you’re probably thinking “not another Cal safety.” But Scott brings some versatility to the table to the Jets and has been a strong contributor against both the run and pass. He recorded at least 80 tackles and three interceptions in each of the past two seasons, leading the Golden Bears in interceptions both years. He is also very athletic. He had the fastest three-cone (6.75) and short-shuttle (4.17) among safeties at the combine. He has some cleaning up to do, but his profile is not bad at all for a pick outside the top 200.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire