New York Jets 2022 training camp preview: Offensive line

The New York Jets will begin training camp on July 26. Leading up to that, Jets Wire will provide some quick hitting analysis on each position for New York.

Next up is the running back unit:

Depth chart

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75). (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Interior O-line

Name Year Year Connor McGovern (C) 7 Alijah Vera-Tucker 2 Laken Tomlinson 8 Dan Feeney 6 Nate Herbig 4 Dru Samia 3 Ross Pierschbacher 2 Derrick Kelly 2

Offensive tackle

Name Year Mekhi Becton 3 George Fant 7 Chuma Edoga 4 Conor McDermott 6 Max Mitchell R Greg Senat 4 Parker Ferguson 2 Grant Hermanns 1

The big storyline

George Fant (Brian Westerholt-AP)

The Jets are in possibly the most-interesting position regarding their offensive line. The five starters are set, we just don’t know where they’ll play.

In the middle it will be McGovern in between Vera-Tucker and Tomlinson, who was New York’s biggest free agency splash. The questions are at tackle.

With Becton returning from injury, does he go back to left tackle? Or does Fant start there after a good season in that role in 2021?

Prediction

Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Of course we have depth position battles happening in the trenches like we see nearly every offseason. The tackle storyline is just much bigger.

It’s hard to project forward what will happen, but NFL teams will traditionally try to make draft picks work… especially top ones like Becton. To start 2022, he will likely move back into his original spot on the left, but expect the leash to be short with Fant’s successes in 2021 there.

Thus far this summer, the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t committed to anything in this area, mostly dodging questions.

Mitchell, Herbig and Feeney are top candidates for depth spots.

