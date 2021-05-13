Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

New York Jets 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the New York Jets. Week 1: @ Carolina Panthers Week 2: vs. New England Patriots Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans. Week 5: Atlanta Falcons ( London) Week 6: Bye Week 7: @ New England Patriots Week 8: vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Week 9: @ Indianapolis Colts Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills Week 11: vs. Miami Dolphins Week 12: @ Houston Texans Week 13: vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15: @ Miami Dolphins Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills

