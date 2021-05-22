New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 05/22/2021
Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.
Lewis Hamilton declined to publicly criticize Mercedes after a botched qualifying effort at the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton might have picked up a few spots on the starting grid but the seven-time Formula One champion was not able to finish his final qualifying lap because the session ended when pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday's session. Hamilton felt Mercedes struggled with tires.
Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR Cup Series drivers are making a splash at the Circuit of The Americas. Literally. Rain fell throughout Saturday‘s 55-minute practice. The entire 3.41-mile, 20-turn Austin, Texas-based road course was drenched. Teams put on their wet-weather tires, though, and navigated the circuit for the first time in the sport’s history. “I just […]
Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.
Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.
The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.
Former NHL forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey. He played in 738 regular-season games over 11 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a six-season stay in Europe. "After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from playing professional hockey," Roy posted to Instagram.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.
Klay Thompson believes his best ball is ahead of him.
Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.
There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.
Leclerc crashed in the last minute of qualifying on Saturday, securing pole but dashing the hopes of rivals who had to abort their final flying laps. The impact raised fears that the 23-year-old could lose the pole if the gearbox needed replacing, triggering a penalty that would drop Leclerc to sixth on the grid and promote Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen to pole.
Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.