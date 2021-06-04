New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Reuters

Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992. She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month. Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.