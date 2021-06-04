New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins, 06/03/2021
Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 06/03/2021
On a night where Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made so many tremendous saves, it was a shot that he should've stopped that gave the Bruins a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
Brad Marchand scored the game winning goal in overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 Game 3 win.
The Islanders fell to the Bruins 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night, and now trail 2-1 in the series.
