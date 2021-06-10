New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins, 06/09/2021
(New York Islanders) with a Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins, 06/09/2021
The Boston Bruins were sent home for the summer Wednesday night on Long Island, as the Islanders got to Tuukka Rask and the defense relentlessly in a decisive Game 6 defeat.
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
The Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.
The Islanders will play the Lightning for the second consecutive postseason.
While other contenders -- including the Lightning -- added depth, the Hurricanes did not.
The New York Islanders got another big second period and ran past the Boston Bruins for a return trip to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night in a front of a raucous home crowd at Nassau Coliseum. “It was awesome,” Nelson said.
The Boston Bruins are in a must-win situation in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series versus the New York Islanders. Here's how to watch on NBC Sports Network via live stream.
Let's examine the betting odds and lines for Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was at his best again with the Tampa Bay Lightning in position to close out a playoff series. Throw in a couple of timely goals from Brayden Point and Ross Colton, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions are a step closer to playing for another title. Vasilevskiy posted his third straight shutout in a series-clinching victory, helping the Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round series in five games.
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask didn't play well in Game 6 against the Islanders, and it was one of thereasons why Boston's season came to an end in a 6-2 loss Wednesday night. Rask assessed his performance after the defeat.
The Oilers are reportedly likely to expose blueliners like Oscar Klefbom and/or Caleb Jones in favour of protecting some depth forwards.
