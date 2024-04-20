New York hosts Washington to open the NHL Playoffs

Washington Capitals (40-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -240, Capitals +195; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season meeting on Jan. 14, the Rangers won 2-1.

New York is 55-23-4 overall with an 18-8-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 31-8-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Washington has gone 40-31-11 overall with a 16-9-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have conceded 252 goals while scoring 216 for a -36 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 52 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has scored 27 goals with 40 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (undisclosed), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.