New York hosts Washington with 1-0 series lead

Washington Capitals (40-31-11, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -278, Capitals +223; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Washington Capitals in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1.

New York is 55-23-4 overall and 19-8-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have given up 226 goals while scoring 278 for a +52 scoring differential.

Washington is 40-31-11 overall with a 16-10-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are 29-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 49 goals and 69 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

John Carlson has 10 goals and 42 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Nick Jensen: day to day (concussion), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.