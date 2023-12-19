York High's Jahiem White keeps racking up accolades after breakout year for West Virginia

After a breakout season for West Virginia, Jahiem White continues to be recognized as one of the top freshman in college football.

The York High grad was named to the Pro Football Focus College All-Freshman team Monday. Pro Football Focus is an analytics website that has become one of the most reputable sources for football analysis over the past two decades.

White has also been named a freshman All-American by the College Football Network (first team) and The Athletic (second team). He was an honorable mention selection on the All-Big 12 team.

White has rushed for 792 yards on just 97 carries this season. His 8.2 yards per carry is the highest mark for any running back — of any grade — in the country. He also picked up 110 receiving yards on just three receptions (37 yards per catch) and scored five total touchdowns.

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Taj Ward (15) defends in the third quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.

There was buzz around the true freshman since he enrolled at West Virginia this past spring, but he entered the season as a backup and did not the field opening night against Penn State. But his playing time increased throughout the season and he became the breakout star for a Mountaineers team that went 8-4.

White had four games with over 100 yards rushing. That included a 200-yard performance against Cincinnati and a 133-yard game against Baylor in which he caught the winning touchdown in the final minute.

The Mountaineers will play North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

White appears to just be getting started at West Virginia. The 5-foot-7 running back recently committed to the school's name, image and likeness collective "The Country Roads Trust" for his sophomore season. He posted on Twitter that he "can't wait for his next season" with the Mountaineers.

A Miami native, White moved to York in eighth grade and established himself as one of the top high school football players to come out of the YAIAA. He finished his career as York High's all-time leading rusher with 5,758 career yards. That mark put him second in league history despite the fact his sophomore season was shortened due to COVID and the Bearcats only played nine regular season games his junior and senior years.

