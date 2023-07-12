York High School's Matt Charpentier has raised $9,000 ahead of 33rd annual Lobster Bowl

YORK, Maine — York High School graduate Matt Charpentier was certainly a force on the football field during his career with the Wildcats, which is why he was selected to play in this weekend's 33rd annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl.

However, his effort for the greater cause of the game is bigger than any play he will make this Saturday at Don Roux Field in Lewiston. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the game featuring the state's best from the Class of 2023.

Charpentier has raised close to $9,000 for the benefit game which raises money for The Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 nonprofit medical facilities across North America.

Matt Charpentier, front center, sits with family, friends, coaches and teammates back when he committed to play football and track at Bates College, will play for Team West in Saturday's 33rd annual Maine Lobster Bowl Shrine Classic.

"Raising $9,000 for the organization was a big privilege and my initial goal was to be incredibly high up on the fund-raising list because it's going to such an amazing organization," Charpentier said. "The Shriners, obviously very reputable organization, it's going to such an amazing cause. I wanted to raise as much as possible to help better the children's lives."

Charpentier's initial goal was to raise $7,000.

"I overachieved quite a bit, which I was very happy about," Charpentier said. "Luckily my family has a lot of connections, and I've made a lot of connections over a period of time. I have a lot of family friends who own big companies in the York and Wells areas, which was pretty helpful."

"Matt had a really good season for us, and the work he put on the field and the work he put into the community was great," said York coach Matt Nelson, who will coach linebackers for Team West in this year's game. "He's really representing us really well up here for the Lobster Bowl. One of the main components of the Lobster Bowl is the kids have to raise money. We're really proud of his efforts in that. He was one of the better players in Class C South and he got honored to come up here and play in this really great game."

The biggest takeaway Charpentier has learned from being selected to play in this game is "don't take your life for granted."

"There are children who have it really, really hard in life, and I feel like we just take these moments for granted and we just don't look beyond it," Charpentier said. "So, I'm just very appreciative to be where I am, representing the Shriners to the best of my ability and playing for these children."

Playing in the Lobster Bowl has always been a dream

Charpentier will play on the offensive line for Team West.

"It was always my goal to play in the Lobster Bowl," he said. "Just seeing all the former football games, I was just so inspired to be a part of this amazing cause and amazing football game with such amazing athletes."

Though Nelson will be working more with the defense, Charpentier said it's been pretty nice seeing him around.

"We know it's our last week together," Charpentier said. "We've built up a really good connection with each other, so it's really nice having him close by."

Coaching in Lobster Bowl comes full circle for Nelson

York High School head football coach Matt Nelson, seen here at a practice last fall, is one of the assistant coaches for Team West in Saturday's 33rd annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

When Nelson was called by Leavitt head coach Mike Hathaway, who is the head coach of Team West, about joining the staff, Nelson "leaped at the opportunity."

"It kind of goes full circle, because I actually played in the first (Shrine) game back in 1990, so to be able to come back and coach in it is pretty special," Nelson said. "When (Hathaway) contacted me about it, it was a no-brainer. (Hathaway) is a really good coach, and I was honored he thinks that I could help the West and coach the inside linebackers."

This is the first year that Nelson has coached in the game, and it will be the last time he gets to share the field with Charpentier.

"I've known Matt since his freshman year, and I've gotten to watch him grow and mature," Nelson said. "To watch him be in this setting with other really good football players from all over the state, it really makes me proud to know that we're up here together for this event."

