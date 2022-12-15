New York Giants at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Saquon Barkley's New York Giants (7-5-1) hit the road to take on Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) in a matchup between two NFC East teams that finished in a tie in the first meeting between the clubs.

The Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz off injured reserve this week, but Taylor Heinicke has earned the right to stay under center in Washington. Meanwhile, the Giants have come down to Earth after a torrid start to the season. Which team picks up a victory in a game with huge NFC playoff ramifications? The game kicks off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Commanders Week 15 game:

Giants at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Commanders (-4.5)

Moneyline: Commanders (-220); Giants (+190)

Over/under: 40.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 20, Giants 13

These two played each other two weeks ago and tied. The Giants are completely reeling and their rushing offense has fallen off. I’ve been saying this for weeks, but it finally looks as if Chase Young will make his season debut. In any case, the Giants are simply unreliable right now.

New York Giants' Darius Slayton, right, makes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Safid Deen: Commanders 24, Giants 20

Washington is at home, in prime time, and coming off a bye, facing an NFC East rival. The last time they were at home in prime time, they handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. I’ll take the Commanders over the Giants, who are deep diving with three losses and a tie in their last four games, in this one.

Richard Morin: Commanders 25, Giants 13

These two teams tied earlier this season, so it's only natural the second matchup is lopsided. The Giants have really fallen off and will be left soul-searching after a dominant Commanders defensive effort.

