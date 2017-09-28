New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview | Week 4
NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Heath Evans take a look at the Week 4 matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Heath Evans take a look at the Week 4 matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Name: TRUMP: "I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." Abolishing the estate tax only benefits recipients of estates worth over $5.5 million. This represents only the top one fifth of one percent of estates. For the remaining 99.8% it will do absolutely nothing. So, who will benefit? Trump's kids.
1.7k