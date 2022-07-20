New York Giants unveil “Legacy” uniforms for the 2022 season

The New York Giants are the latest NFL team to debut an alternate uniform and helmet for the 2022 season. The Giants unveiled their “Legacy” uniforms for the upcoming campaign, throwbacks to their classic look from the 1980s.

Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqxtmUefZl — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

The uniforms are just part of what the Giants are calling their two “Legacy Games” of the 2022 season. On October 2 when the Giants host the Chicago Bears, and then on December 4 when the Giants host the Washington Commanders, the end zones at MetLife Stadium will be painted in the style of Super Bowl XXI, and select fans will receive throwback pennants:

Legacy Games will include Super Bowl XXI throwback end zones, giveaways & exclusive content pic.twitter.com/MUAlDavMHq — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

As part of the campaign, the Giants are the latest team to take advantage of the NFL’s new policy on multiple helmets. New York will wear their “classic helmet” in these two games:

Navy helmet. White facemask. Scarlet stripe. pic.twitter.com/XOM9RalzIH — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

The Giants join the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots as teams that announced alternate helmets for the upcoming season.