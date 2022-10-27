New York Giants trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, to Kansas City Chiefs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Kadarius Toney is no longer a Giant.
The Giants have traded Toney, the enigmatic and oft-injured wide receiver, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of draft picks, an individual with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network.
Toney, the 2021 Giants' first-round pick, has played in just two games this season due to multiple hamstring issues.
NFL TRADE DEADLINE TRACKER: All the moves in one spot
The Chiefs will send the Giants a 2023 compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder for Toney. The third-rounder from Kansas City is one of the two the Chiefs received for losing executive Ryan Poles to the Bears as their general manager.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kadarius Toney traded from Giants to Chiefs ahead of trade deadline