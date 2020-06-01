New York Giants All-Time Team: A look at the roster

The Giants are one of the most storied and respected franchises in all of professional sports.

Established all the way back in 1925, Big Blue has touted some incredible talents during the franchise's nearly century-long existence.

But if you had to put together just one all-time Giants team, who would make the cut?

Here's our look at a possible starting lineup (with some honorable mentions as well) consisting of the best players in Giants history, many of whom are in the team's Ring of Honor and/or in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton …

Quarterback: Eli Manning

Honorable mention: Phil Simms, Y.A. Tittle, Charlie Conerly

Starting off with an easy one. Eli is clearly the greatest quarterback in Giants history. With 57,023 career passing yards, four Pro Bowl appearances and, of course, two Super Bowl MVPs, Manning's ability to come up big in the biggest moments makes him the best QB Big Blue has to offer.

Running back (2): Frank Gifford, Tiki Barber

Honorable mention: Alex Webster, Joe Morrison, Ken Strong, Tuffy Leemans

Gifford is one of the greatest do-it-all backs in NFL history. An eight-time Pro-Bowl selection, NFL MVP in 1956, a member of the 1950's All-Decade Team, and a Hall of Famer in both the pro and college ranks, Gifford could simply do it all.

We'll play two running backs in our starting lineup, which gets Barber on the hypothetical field as well. From a pure numbers standpoint, Barber is the most productive back in Giants' history, rushing for 10,449 yards, nearly 4,000 yards more than Rodney Hampton, the next back on the rushing list.

Wide receiver (2): Amani Toomer, Odell Beckham Jr.

Honorable mention: Ike Hilliard, Plaxico Burress, Homer Jones

No receiver played more games, caught more passes, or racked up as many yards as Toomer, whose 9,497 yards are by far the most in Giants history.

Next on that yardage list is none other than Beckham, who posted 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in just five seasons with the team. From a pure talent and athleticism standpoint, Beckham might be the best pass-catcher to ever suit up for the Giants, though he just didn't have the longevity to rise to the top of the franchise list.

Tight End: Jeremy Shockey

Honorable mention: Mark Bavaro

I understand starting Shockey over Bavaro at the tight end spot is going to anger some readers out there. From a production standpoint, it's very close, but Shockey tops Bavaro in almost every category.

They both played a hard-nosed, physical style, and though Bavaro won two rings with the Giants and Shockey has only one, Shockey's four Pro-Bowl choices and his athleticism put him slightly ahead of Bavaro.

Tackles (2): Rosey Brown, Jumbo Elliott

Honorable mention: Al Blozis

With 162 games for the Giants at left tackle, the NFL Hall of Famer and nine-time Pro Bowl selection is an easy choice. Elliott, meanwhile, was a staple at left tackle for the Giants from 1988-1995. He also spent six seasons with the Jets, but his only Pro Bowl appearance came in 1993 with Big Blue.

Blozis is also a Ring of Honor member, and he gave his life to his country after joining the military in 1943.

Guards (2): Chris Snee, Shaun O'Hara

After the Giants drafted Snee 34th overall in 2004, he quickly became an anchor of the offensive line. Snee was as durable as it gets, appearing in 141 games for Big Blue while earning four Pro Bowl nods and helping the team win two titles.

I'm taking some liberties by starting O'Hara at guard, since he exclusively played center for the Giants during his seven seasons with the team. But O'Hara entered the NFL playing both center and guard for the Browns, so we'll slide him back to guard here to get him into the starting lineup. O'Hara made three Pro Bowls with the Giants and his great chemistry with Manning made him a key piece of the Super Bowl teams.

Center (1): Mel Hein

The only reason O'Hara isn't starting at center is that a Hall of Famer is in his way. Hein played 170 games with the Giants from 1931-1945 and was a five-time All-Pro selection, helping the Giants win two NFL championships. Hein is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and is one of the best centers in NFL history, while also playing defensive line as well.

Defensive tackles (2): Rosey Grier, Leonard Marshall

The Giants have had some incredible defensive linemen in their history, though most of them played end and not tackle. While the temptation is there to just play a four-man line of all defensive ends (something the Giants used to top the Patriots in the Super Bowl wins), we'll include some D-tackles who deserve it.

Grier was a two-time Pro Bowler who started 85 games with the Giants, and Marshall also made a pair of Pro Bowls with the team, though he primarily played defensive end but did play some tackle towards the end of his career.

Defensive ends (2): Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck

Honorable mention: George Martin, Osi Umenyiora, Andy Robustelli

There are some great names to choose from here, but Strahan is an absolute no-brainer. Sixth all-time in NFL history in sacks, Strahan is one of the most prolific pass-rushers to ever suit up. The seven-time Pro Bowler holds the single-season sack record with 22.5 in 2001 and has six double-digit sack seasons. The Hall of Famer is an easy choice for one of the D-end spots.

The other spot is much more up for debate, but I'll go with Tuck. A very compelling case can be made for Umenyiora, Martin, and Robustelli, but Tuck had four double-digit sack seasons and earned two Pro Bowls as a Giant. He had a couple of down seasons as well, but when he was at the top of his game, Tuck was an absolute game-wrecker along the defensive line.

Linebackers (3): Lawrence Taylor, Harry Carson, Sam Huff

Honorable mention: Carl Banks, Brad Van Pelt, Jessie Armstead

Much like the defensive line, the linebackers group starts with the biggest slam-dunk choice on the list in Taylor. Perhaps the best overall defensive player in NFL history, Taylor has seven straight double-digit sack seasons and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. The league's MVP in 1985, Taylor is in the pantheon of pass-rushers, and could take over any game from his linebacker spots.

I know it's really tough to leave Banks out of the starting lineup, but with only two other spots up for grabs and Carson and Huff both in Canton, they get the nods over Banks. But the linebacking trip of Taylor, Carson, and Huff is as good as any NFL franchise can boast.

Cornerbacks (2): Dick Lynch, Willie Williams

Honorable mention: Corey Webster, Jason Sehorn

Cornerback has been a much thinner spot for the Giants over the years. Lynch, though, is the only cornerback in the team's Ring of Honor, giving him the starting nod.

Opposite of Lynch, I'll go with Williams, who intercepted 35 passes as a Giant, the fifth-most in team history. Williams intercepted 10 passes alone in 1968 and made the Pro Bowl in 1969.

Safeties (2): Emlen Tunnell, Jimmy Patton

Tunnell, a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL champion, stands alone atop the Giants' all-time interceptions list with 74 picks. The Hall of Famer is also a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Second on the Giants' all-time interceptions list is Patton, so he's an easy choice at the other safety spot, as he made five straight Pro Bowls as a Giant in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Kicker: Lawrence Tynes

Honorable mention: Pete Gogolak

Gogolak was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor in 2010, but he only made 57.5 percent of his field goal attempts over nine seasons. Tynes only played six seasons with the Giants, compared to Gogolak, but he was a much more accurate kicker at 83.6 percent. He also made some clutch playoff kicks and helped the Giants win a pair of Super Bowls.

Punter: Dave Jennings

Honorable mention: Sean Landeta, Jeff Feagles

The Giants have had some pretty good punters over the years, but Jennings is the only one in the Ring of Honor, and for good reason, as he played 11 seasons with the Giants and made the Pro Bowl four times.

Long Snapper: Zak DeOssie

There aren't many stats to look at for long snappers, but longevity proves that they're good at their jobs, as teams often change out snappers at the first sign of inconsistency. DeOssie was the Giants' long snapper for 13 seasons and made two Pro Bowls in the process.

