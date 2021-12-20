New York Giants shut down QB Daniel Jones for season due to neck injury

Giants shut down QB Daniel Jones for season due to neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Daniel Jones’ season has come to an end.

The Giants placed their third-year QB on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury he suffered during New York’s Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones missed the previous three games and visited a spine specialist last week to seek a second opinion on his injury.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 finishes 2021 with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 11 games.

Veteran Mike Glennon has started the last three games for the Giants, throwing for 477 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions before being replaced by Jake Fromm in Sunday’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New York seems likely to move forward with Fromm as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season after the former Georgia Bulldog completed six of 12 passes for 82 yards in relief of Glennon on Sunday.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was also placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the Giants’ loss Sunday.

At 4-10, the Giants are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season.