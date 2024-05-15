New York Giants Set For New Iteration Of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

HBO is expanding its NFL franchise Hard Knocks with a new series on the New York Giants.

The network is launching Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, which will document the offseason for the first time.

The five-part series will launch on July 2.

It was announced by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation.

The series will follow the Daniel Jones-led New York Giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season. Camera crews will chronicle the team’s every move as general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the team’s front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.



The series is produced by NFL Films and Skydance Sports with Liev Schreiber narrating.

Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films, said, “We are incredibly proud that Hard Knocks is widely thought of as one of the most successful and entertaining unscripted sports franchises ever produced. To be able to expand on the Hard Knocks universe, and with an elite franchise in the Giants while they celebrate their 100th season, is a privilege for all of us at NFL Films.”



