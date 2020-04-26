Giants draft picks 2020: New York’s Round 4-7 selections, full NFL Draft results, order

With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants snatched up Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. The Giants were looking to protect young QB Daniel Jones, making Thomas the perfect fit as one of the cleanest tackles in the draft. The continued pounding the offensive line, adding Matt Peart later in the draft.

The Giants added incredible defensive talent Xavier McKinney with the No. 36 pick. The Alabama safety thrives down the field, with his ability to read plays and get a good break when the ball’s in the air making him a lethal asset to any defense.

New York used its remaining picks in the draft to bolster their defense even more, adding cornerbacks Darnay Holmes and Chris Williamson, as well as three linebackers: Cameron Brown,Carter Coughlin and T.J. Brunson. The addition of Brown makes sense, as outside linebacker is a one of the weaker points in the Giants defense, while Coughlin’s point of interest was probably his strong combine outing. Brunson, an interior linebacker, was the leading tackler for the Gamecocks last season.

Round 1, pick 4: Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Round 2, pick 36: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Round 3, pick 99: Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

Round 4, pick 110: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

Round 5, pick 150: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

Round 6, pick 183: Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

Round 7, pick 218: Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

Round 7, pick 238: T.J. Brunson, ILB, South Carolina

Round 7, pick 247: Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota

Round 7, pick 255: Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia

