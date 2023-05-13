New York Giants schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
From 4-13 with Joe Judge, to 9-7-1 with Brian Daboll. The new look New York Giants really took a leap during the 2022 season. With Daniel Jones taking a huge leap in production and Saquon Barkley having a really positive season, the Giants look to grow even more during the 2023 season. Expectations have increased, will the Giants meet them? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

New York Giants schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Seahawks

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills

  • Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Packers

