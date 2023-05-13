New York Giants schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

From 4-13 with Joe Judge, to 9-7-1 with Brian Daboll. The new look New York Giants really took a leap during the 2022 season. With Daniel Jones taking a huge leap in production and Saquon Barkley having a really positive season, the Giants look to grow even more during the 2023 season. Expectations have increased, will the Giants meet them? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Giants 2022 Record : 9-7-1 (Lost Divisional)

Head Coach : Brian Daboll

Key Players : Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Leonard Williams (DT)

Giants 2023 NFL draft results

New York Giants schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers

Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Packers

