It’s been a tough couple of years for the New York Giants, who last made the playoffs in the 2016 season. In 2022, they’ll hope to turn things around under the direction of a new head coach: Brian Daboll, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Giants schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Titans, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/9 vs Packers (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/23 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/30 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/24 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Commanders, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Eagles, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 at Cowboys

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

New York Giants schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk