New York Giants schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
It’s been a tough couple of years for the New York Giants, who last made the playoffs in the 2016 season. In 2022, they’ll hope to turn things around under the direction of a new head coach: Brian Daboll, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Giants 2021 record: 4-13 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Brian Daboll
Key players: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Sterling Shepard (WR)
Giants schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Titans, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/26 vs. Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 vs Packers (Tottenham), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/23 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/24 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/17 or 12/18 at Commanders, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Eagles, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Cowboys
Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 at Cowboys
