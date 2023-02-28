New York Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay after two disappointing seasons, per report

The New York Giants are set to release wide receiver Kenny Golladay, reports ESPN.com.

Golladay's release will happen at the beginning of the league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, ESPN said

The Giants will add $6.7 million in cap space and nearly $15 million in dead money on the salary cap, according to overthecap.com.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay caught six passes with the New York Giants last year.

The 29-year Golladay spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions. Despite playing five games due to injuries in 2020, he parlayed a Pro Bowl season in 2019, when he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns, into a four-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2021 under former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Golladay's two seasons in New York were largely disappointing. His 2021 campaign ended with 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns, and he appeared in 12 games last season, catching six passes and 81 yards, being inactive for the other five games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kenny Golladay cut: Giants to release WR after two disappointing years