New York Giants release cornerback James Bradberry

The New York Giants have released cornerback James Bradberry. Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan, who covers the team for The Athletic, announced the move on social media:

The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source. The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money. (Savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 9, 2022

The move was expected due to the financial considerations outlined above. With the Giants having a pair of selections inside the top ten of the first round, they needed to free up some cap space to sign their draft class.

Teams to watch when Bradberry hits the open market? The Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles. And of course, any time a veteran is released, you have to wonder about Bill Belichick…