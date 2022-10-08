Who will be New York Giants quarterback in London? A twist if it's not Daniel Jones

WARE, HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND - Who will quarterback the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers when the NFL again takes center stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the league's international series?

Jones. Daniel Jones.

Excuse the cornball reference, but where the Giants are practicing, a custom football field at a sprawling country club nestled in the majestic hills of the United Kingdom, complete with a castle in the distance befitting a scene in any number of James Bond movies, it's fitting - and this would be quite a twist if Big Blue's Agent 008 isn't commanding the offense Sunday.

Despite attempts by Giants coach Brian Daboll to preserve the mystery without blatantly naming Jones his starter, on the heels of sustaining a sprained ankle that forced him to leave last week's game, rendering him as an on-field decoy and play call designee on the field when backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, the obvious became even more apparent while watching the team Friday afternoon during the media viewing period here at practice.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) attends a practice session at Hanbury Manor in Ware, England

Jones worked exclusively with the starters. His throws to a depleted wide receiver group were sharp, even with Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) both left home and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out against the Packers. He switched to high top cleats to help protect his ankle Wednesday and seemed without limitation then, only to show even more progress, according to Daboll, in the Giants' final practice this week in New Jersey prior to boarding their overnight flight to England.

Jones was a full participant in the session, and does not carry an injury designation, which comes with players whose availability is in doubt heading into kickoff. Taylor was ruled out, as he was unable to clear concussion protocol despite making the trip overseas with the team. The Giants (3-1) will either elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad to serve as Jones' backup, or they will sign him to the active roster by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones speaks during a news conference at Hanbury Manor in Ware, England.

"Tough dude. That doesn’t surprise me," Giants co-captain and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said of Jones. "Makes us want to play for each other more knowing that we are all nicked up a little bit, we all are hurting a little bit, but we’re all fighting for each other and fighting for a win. It pumps you up showing that your brother is fighting for you even though he’s wounded. Just always have his back, and the way you have his back is doing your job and playing well."

As for Jones, his mobility remains the most impactful part of his game. He is third in the NFL with rushing yards for a quarterback with 193 yards behind only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

Jones ran for 68 yards and scored both of the Giants’ touchdowns against the Bears. He only completed 8 of 13 passes for 71 yards. He has yet to throw for 200 yards this season, but the Giants feature the league's best rushing attack behind Saquon Barkley and Jones.

They are averaging 192.5 rushing yards per game, their highest total through four games since 1956. Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (463, four yards ahead of Cleveland's Nick Chubb) and total yards from scrimmage (570).

"Everyone knows how I feel about DJ, just his mentality, his work ethic, type of talent that he is," Barkley said. "He’s a gritty guy, he’s a tough guy. Yes, it does speak volumes when your quarterback has that mindset, and we’re going to continue to rock with him."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Giants-Packers: Will Daniel Jones start in London?