New York Giants players from Tampa return home to tee new charity golf tournament

TAMPA, Fla. - NFL players from multiple teams answered the call to tee up in Tampa for the first annual Palms and Pars Charity Golf.

When Tampa's Dane Belton and Micah McFadden, who are both current players for the New York Giants, put out the invitations to help raise funds for Big Brother's and Big Sisters, the response was great. Even their former teammate Saquon Barkley hopped on a plane to Tampa.

"It's not hard to get me out here, especially when it's something to have to do with golf," said Barkley, a current Philadelphia Eagles running back. "I'm happy to be out here and support, I guess, my former teammates."

Belton and McFadden are heading into their third season with the Giants. Charity work was a big part of their upbringing when Belton was at Jesuit High School and McFadden was at Plant High School. It was a natural progression when they made it to the NFL to use their platform to help their hometown community.

"A few guys from Tampa just got together were on the same team," Belton said. "We just talked about how cool it would be to get an outing in Tampa. Support the community and do it in a fun way."

Golf is a game that brings these athletes together. They're certainly competitive on the football field and equally competitive on the golf course, but for this tournament it's really all about the cause in helping Big Brother and Big Sisters Tampa Bay.

"Me, Dane and I'm sure all the other guys have had mentors or people that believe in them," McFadden said. "Helped them at a young age. If we can be that with the platform we have. What we are able to do to give back, I think we are always willing to do that."

There was plenty of good nature trashing talking on the course among NFL friends, but for Barkley, who just jumped from the Giants to the division rival Eagles, the friendships will be put aside this Fall when he lines up against Belton and McFadden.

The question is, will he take it easy on them?

"No shot," Barkley laughed. "No shot. Not here on the golf course. Definitely not Week 7 or Week 18 whenever we play."

Barkley already has the schedule memorized and circled on his calendar.

