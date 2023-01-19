New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants rekindle an NFC East rivalry when they travel to Philadelphia for a match against Jalen Hurts' Eagles.

A trip to the NFC championship game is on the line when Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense suit up for a battle against the division's top seed. Can Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia attack do enough to outpace a Giants team that pulled off a first-round upset? The game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Eagles NFC divisional playoff game:

Giants at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-7.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-360); Giants (+300)

Over/under: 48

More odds, injury info for Giants vs. Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 25, Giants 20

The Eagles will have the rest and have the stronger roster here. Philly, however, has failed to cover any of its last four games (though two of those were games Hurts didn't start) while the Giants have covered their last five and seven of their last eight. New York, in fact, has been an against-the-spread machine, tying the Bengals for the league lead with a 13-4 record. This is a case where the line is just a touch too rich for me.

Safid Deen: Giants 27, Eagles 23

Hurts’ shoulder did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report to start the week, and that’s the most encouraging news for Philadelphia. But the Eagles might take a while to get going after a week off, while the Giants appear to be rolling after their win over the Vikings last week. The Giants may have lost their season series to the Eagles, but Sunday’s game will be a different story. They look like a different team from their 48-22 loss to the Eagles earlier this season and will upset the Eagles Saturday night.

Richard Morin: Eagles 28, Giants 26

This game will be a lot closer than people think. Giants coach Brian Daboll has his team believing and will be a tough assignment for the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Eagles, coming off a bye, maybe a little groggy to start this game as Hurts has only played once in the last several weeks. I think the Eagles will squeeze it out, but I see the Giants covering nicely.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 26, Giants 22

Nate Davis: Giants 23, Eagles 20

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 30, Giants 20

