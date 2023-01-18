New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 21

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (9-7-1), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

NFL Expert Picks Playoffs Divisional Round

Why New York Giants Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

This just might work.

Don’t turn the ball over. Rely on the run defense. Assume your running back might just be the best player on the field. Get your defense off the field with a slew of third down stops. Take the attitude that nobody believes in you because very few do.

All the pressure is on the other side of the field, and this is where not being the 1 seed might be a big plus. The Giants know they can win a playoff game.

Last year’s Eagle team was rudely pushed out by Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, and the 2020 version only won four games. This might be a young team with a whole lot of talent, but there’s a sense of urgency, too, with a slew of key parts about to be very expensive, free agents, or both.

That, and the Eagles were hardly themselves over the finishing kick. Jalen Hurts was banged up, the team lost two of its last three games, and the win over the Giants in Week 18 wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty.

Considering it didn’t play all that well in the win over the miserable Bears, it’s going to be well over a month since Philly was operating at peak efficiency.

Granted, the last great performance was a blowout over the Giants, but this might just be a different and more confident team coming back from Minneapolis.

Win the turnover battle – New York is 7-2 when it doesn’t give it away. Run well – it’s 5-0 when it tears off over 170 rushing yards. Stay in this late, control the clock, and …

– Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

– Giants at Eagles Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the 2022-2023 Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota was a nice team with a lot of weapons, but it also had the NFL’s second-worst defense – it made Daniel Jones look like Steve Young last week

As good as Jones has been when he’s right, he only threw for 300 yards three times – twice against the Vikings and once against Detroit. In the Week 14 loss to the Eagles – he didn’t play in Week 18 – he was held to 169 yards but ran for a score.

But that’s not the real issue for the Giants – if Jones is bombing away it means the running game isn’t working. They’re 4-6 when they don’t get to 130 rushing yards including two losses to the Eagles.

What was the real problem for Minnesota? It couldn’t get the D off the field. It was awful on third downs – it allowed the Giants to convert 7-of-13 chances – and the O had the ball for seven fewer minutes.

Time of possession isn’t that big a deal for the Eagles, but the third down stops will be there. The Giants only converted 8-of-27 tries in the two meetings and lost the ball control battle in both losses.

– Giants at Eagles Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

What’s Going To Happen, Who’s Going to Win New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFC Divisional Round

Give the Eagles a little while to get going.

The timing is going to be a bit off. All the rest and all the bumps and bruises are going to matter against a Giant team coming off – arguably, considering the moment – its most effective performance of the season.

Give it about a half.

The Eagle running game that destroys the Giant D for 253 yards in the first meeting will take over early on, and then Jalen Hurts will will start to find his rhythm.

The Giants will hang around, though.

They’ll keep the score relatively low for a while, but two Eagle scoring drives will start to open things up. Once again, New York will keep up and do what’s needed to be in the game, but the run defense won’t be able to stop all the Philly parts over the final two drives.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFC Divisional Round Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Philadelphia 27, New York Giants 20

Line: Philadelphia -7.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Must See Rating: 4.5

Expert Picks: Giants at Eagles

