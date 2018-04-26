New York Giants NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2017 season, in which injuries and inconsistency played a part in a 3–13 record.

After the season, the Giants cleaned house, firing their coach and general manager. With new coach Pat Shurmur in place, the Giants hope to improve on a stagnant running game plus fill some holes on a porous defense.

In last year's draft, the Giants used their first round pick on Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Giants hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 2 (No. 2 overall)

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Andy Benoit's grade: A

Forget finding Eli Manning’s replacement at quarterback—whoever that is might not play for another three years. This Giants club two years ago won the NFC East. New GM Dave Gettleman was brought in to build on a ready-now team, and a once-in-a-generation running back can help that. The Giants now have the dynamic ballcarrier to redefine what has lately been an atrocious ground game. New head coach Pat Shurmur did a great job in Minnesota marrying his running game and passing game. Barkley can help in both areas, and an erudite QB like Manning can check him in and out of the best plays accordingly.

Scouting Report: Evaluators told our Albert Breer that Barkley is a better prospect than Ezekiel Elliott was two years ago, and one team told Peter King that Barkley was the fifth prospect in the past 20 years to have received a perfect grade from them. Barkley is a true workhorse back who would be a first-round prospect solely on his ability as a runner. Add in his passing-game skills—think Le’Veon Bell, a big back who has the ability to create separation when lined up as a receiver—and he’s custom-built for the modern NFL.

Round 2, Pick 2 (No. 34 overall): Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

Round 4, Pick 2 (No. 102 overall)

Round 4, Pick 35 (No. 135 overall) *compensatory selection

Round 5, Pick 2 (No. 139 overall)

Round 6, Pick 2 (No. 176 overall)