New York Giants’ most underrated player: LB Bobby Okereke

The Colts selected Okereke in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and their defense benefited from his expertise as Okereke got more and more playing time. Still, what Okereke did in his first season with the Giants after signing a four-year, $40 million contract with $21.8 million guaranteed was a bit unexpected.

In Wink Martindale’s defense (now run by Shane Bowen), Okereke simply became one of the NFL’s most efficient and effective linebackers. He had three sacks, 20 total pressures, 105 solo tackles, and 56 stops. In coverage, Okereke allowed 35 catches on 46 targets for 301 yards, 276 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 89.1.

Okereke became a true tone-setter with the Giants, and that should continue even with a new defensive coordinator.

Bobby Okereke of the @Giants was low-key one of the NFL's most prolific linebackers last season. An outstanding blitzer with the ability to clamp down on run fits, and he can also cover from the flats to hook/curl. He's particularly good at reading gaps to make plays. pic.twitter.com/cxwvXw9uP0 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire