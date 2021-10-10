New York Giants lose Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

In this article:

Playing a divisional game at Dallas for a team that is struggling like the New York Giants is difficult.

It becomes next to impossible when Big Blue loses three of its biggest offensive weapons.

That’s what happened Sunday in the NFC East scrap with the Cowboys.

The Giants saw Saquon Barkley (ankle), Daniel Jones (concussion) and Kenny Golladay (knee) all ruled out with injuries.

Injury Update: Daniel Jones is ruled Out with a concussion. Kenny Golladay is ruled Out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/Q4hq19onr4 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2021

Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defensive player and was carted off into the locker room. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/1yRHyFTm4w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2021