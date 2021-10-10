New York Giants lose Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Playing a divisional game at Dallas for a team that is struggling like the New York Giants is difficult.

It becomes next to impossible when Big Blue loses three of its biggest offensive weapons.

That’s what happened Sunday in the NFC East scrap with the Cowboys.

The Giants saw Saquon Barkley (ankle), Daniel Jones (concussion) and Kenny Golladay (knee) all ruled out with injuries.

Recommended Stories