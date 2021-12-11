New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Giants (4-8), Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Saquon Barkley’s ankle just doesn’t seem to be able to get him moving, but if he and the running game were to ever get going, this would be the time.

The Charger defensive front held up shockingly well in the blowout win over Cincinnati, and it managed to stuff Najee Harris and Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, but it’s allowing a whole lot of rushing yards this year.

Mike Glennon isn’t totally awful – maybe.

He’s a veteran NFL quarterback who can at least step in and get a passing game up to close to 200 yards, but his running backs have to take over in a hurry.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Yeah, Glennon is that bad. At least he was against Miami.

He threw for 187 yards but with three picks before getting hurt. The Chargers have been wildly inconsistent, but the defense took the ball away four times last week against the Bengals and it’s got the offense to put this away fast.

The Giants have a hard time moving the chains and they’re not scoring – they haven’t hit 14 points in any of the last three games. They’re getting points off of takeaways, and that’s not good enough if the Chargers are careful with the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers haven’t been careful with the ball.

They’ve given it away five times in the last two games and should be good for a few mistakes in this. The Giants, though, will have bigger turnover problems.

There won’t be the explosive element that New York needs, and there won’t be enough of a running game to take advantage of all the leaks on the Charger front.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 27, New York Giants 17

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

