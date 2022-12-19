New York Giants hold off Washington Commanders in key NFC East game. Here is what we learned.

LANDOVER, Md. — The first meeting between these NFC East rivals two weeks ago ended in a tie. They entered tied in the standings, clinging to the final two playoff spots in the NFC.

On Sunday, something had to give between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. The winner of the primetime matchup would make their postseason appearance near certain. The loser would face much tougher sledding.

Obviously, the game came down to the final minute, with Washington coming up six yards short of potentially tying the game.

The Giants, ultimately, won the two-game, three-week battle of attrition with a 20-12 victory at FedExField to move ahead of Washington in the standings and win their first game in more than a month.

Here are six things we learned from the matchup.

Daniel Jones slings Giants to victory

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will enter this offseason without a contract. He's doing everything to prove to the Giants – or other teams – that he deserves to be a starting quarterback in this league.

Jones was 21 of 32 for 160 yards with no turnovers. His efficiency in the first half helped the Giants build their lead, and he consistently fit the ball into tight windows to methodically move the ball down the field.

Jones excelled with a depleted receiving corps that is led by Darius Slayton. His offensive line kept him clean but rookie right tackle Evan Neal struggled once again. Nonetheless, the Giants put the game on Jones' shoulders, and "Danny Dimes" delivered.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is special

To start the game, Washington's offensive line bullied the Giants' front seven and the Commanders were able to do whatever they wanted in the run game. Backed up near their own goal line following a holding penalty, the Commanders held a 3-0 lead.

Then rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the Giants' first-round picks from the 2022 draft, flipped the game on its head. Thibodeaux bent around the left side of the line and drilled Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke from his blind side.

The ball came loose, and Thibodeaux stayed on his feet to scoop the ball at the one-yard line and scoot into the end zone for the Giants' first score of the game. New York led from that point forward.

Thibodeaux made plays all over the field. By the end of the second Commanders drive, he had three tackles for loss and finished with a team-high 12 tackles.

Taylor Heinicke, Jahan Dotson combination proves vital

Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught the Commanders' lone touchdown of the day on a 19-yard pass from Heinicke in the third quarter to make it a one-score game.

In the fourth, Heinicke found Dotson for a 61-yard completion that flipped the field and could have been a game-changing play if not for what happened a few plays later.

Giants defense bends but doesn't break

With roughly six minutes to play, a smart challenge from Giants head coach Brian Daboll resulted in the critical change of possession inside the red zone. Heinicke was sacked from behind by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and the ball came out before his body hit the ground; Leonard Williams recovered and the Giants took over at their own 14-yard line.

It was an example of the Giants defense letting the Commanders move the ball with relative ease but, ultimately, keep Washington out of the end zone.

As Washington attempted to tie the game inside two minutes, cornerback Nick McCloud dropped an interception that would have ended the game. An apparent Brian Robinson Jr. touchdown was called back due to an illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin. Facing fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds to go, Heinicke tried to find but cornerback Darnay Holmes – playing physical defense that could have been called pass interference – broke up the play.

Ron Rivera made some questionable decisions

On their first drive of the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the choice to punt from the Giants' 34-yard line, a play that resulted in a net gain of four yards after the return. Later in the first half, his timeout usage was questionable.

After the Dotson touchdown catch in the third, Rivera kept the offense on the field for a two-point conversion that would have been successful if not for an offensive pass interference penalty. Rivera decided to have kicker Joey Slye attempt a 43-yard extra point, an attempt that missed wide and kept the score at 14-9.

Brian Robinson Jr. runs harder than most

All game, the rookie running back – whose 2022 season is already an incredible story –pushed piles and hit running lanes with ferocity. Robinson Jr. rushed 12 times for 89 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and had an 18-yard reception.

