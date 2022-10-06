New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

On the heels of an overtime win against the New England Patriots in Week 4, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants for a Week 5 tilt.

The Giants lost two quarterbacks due to injury last week — forcing Barkley to step in under center — so the Packers could face a QB-depleted team for the second consecutive game. Still, Green Bay showed some first-half struggles they will look to overcome against New York. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET from London.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Packers Week 5 game:

Giants at Packers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Packers (-7.5)

Moneyline: Packers (-400); Giants (+310)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Giants vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 20, Giants 16

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been quite as sharp, at least to his standards. But I do like the Packers in this spot on the money line, in part because of the injury to Daniel Jones that could restrict his mobility. The London travel factor bears watching, but I think the smartest play here is the under.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58), quarterback Jordan Love (10) and Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) take the field before the game against New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Safid Deen: Packers 28, Giants 20

The Packers won't overlook the Giants, maybe like they did the Patriots last week. Saquon Barkley and the Giants might make it competitive, though.

Lance Pugmire: Packers 27, Giants 13

Quarterback injuries forced New York to use Saquon Barkley at quarterback in last week’s escape versus the Bears, but this is Aaron Rodgers, which means even a returning Daniel Jones isn’t enough.

Jarrett Bell: Packers 26, Giants 17

Nate Davis: Packers 27, Giants 16

Tyler Dragon: Packers 24, Giants 16

