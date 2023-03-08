New York Giants GM Joe Schoen: Ultimate goal is to win Super Bowl with Daniel Jones

The New York Giants showed their belief and commitment to quarterback Daniel Jones when they agreed to a four-year extension Tuesday. A day later, Giants general manager Joe Schoen doubled down on the team’s devotion to Jones.

Schoen was asked if he believes the Giants can win a Super Bowl with Jones at quarterback.

"Yeah, that’s the goal. Everybody’s goal is to win a Super Bowl," Schoen said during the team’s news conference Wednesday, per the team’s official website. "The coaching staff has confidence in him, this organization, we have confidence in him, and we are going to continue to build a team around him. That’s the ultimate goal."

WINNERS, LOSERS: Which players, teams made out best at franchise tag deadline?

NEVER MISS A SNAP!: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and features sent directly to your inbox

Jones' contract is worth $160 million contract and includes an additional $35 million in incentives, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Giants quarterback is coming off a year during which he set career-highs in completion percentage (67.2%) and passing yards (3,205).

"In a situation like this, you're trying to do what's best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team and understanding the goals and the vision that we have as a team and as an organization. That was certainly important to me throughout the deal," Jones said to reporters Wednesday. "I think we found a way to do both those things and to do the right way for both sides."

The Giants' "vision" is to keep Jones and running back Saquon Barkley together for years to come. But while Jones inked a multiyear extension, Barkley didn’t. The Giants placed Barkley under the franchise tag Tuesday worth approximately $10.1 million for 2023.

Barkley’s tag could just be a placeholder until a long-term extension is agreed upon, though. Schoen told reporters that the Giants are still in talks with the star running back. New York has until July 17 to reach a long-term deal with Barkley.

Story continues

"We’re going to continue to negotiate. We love Saquon. He’s a good teammate, he’s a captain, he’s a hell of a player," Schoen said. "We’re still mapping that out."

The team is also mapping out what do with wide receiver Kenny Golladay, although it’s likely he will be released.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants think Daniel Jones can help team reach Super Bowl goal