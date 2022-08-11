New York Giants at New England Patriots preseason game: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The first full week of the NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday as the New England Patriots host the New York Giants.

Coach Bill Belichick begins his 23rd season at the helm in New England with a team that finished 10-7 last year but was eliminated in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Mac Jones enters his second season as the Patriots starting quarterback with an improved supporting cast that includes former Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker.

On the Giants side, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll takes over in his first NFL head coaching job. With the roster nearly 50% turned over from last season's 4-13 squad, Daboll will look to put his stamp on the team immediately.

“I anticipate all of our guys playing,” he told reporters earlier this week. That will include fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who many experts believe is entering a make-or-break season in New York.

Head coach Brian Daboll talks to quarterback Daniel Jones during at break at Giants training camp in East Rutherford, N.J.

Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday:

What time does Giants at Patriots start?

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11.

What TV channel is Giants at Patriots on?

The game will be aired nationally on NFL Network (outside local markets) .

The game will be aired locally in New England on WBZ-TV in Boston and the Patriots Preseason Television Network. In the New York area, the game will be broadcast on WNBC-TV and the Giants Television Network.

How can I watch Giants at Patriots online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on fuboTV, as well as via the Patriots app, Giants.com, NFL Network or NFL+.

What are the odds for Giants at Patriots?

The Giants are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 33.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

