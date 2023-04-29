The New York Giants re-signed Daniel Jones and still need to build their offense around him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants made the playoffs last season and won in the wild card round at Minnesota, so expectations will increase, as does the need to find some quality pass catchers for Jones.

Here's the Giants' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: NFL Draft 2023: Day 1 picks, live instant grades, trades, tracker, updates

OUR FINAL MOCK DRAFT: Ran Carthon makes his move to build best roster possible

New York Giants 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 24 overall (from Jacksonville) | Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Banks has good size and fits well in a defense that plays zone coverages. If he learns to play more assertively, he will be a quality CB in the NFL.

2nd Round, No. 57 overall | John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Schmitz does everything you'd want a center to do, from movement in a zone scheme to downhill movement. A potential elite player in the second round.

3rd round, No. 73 overall (from Cleveland via Houston and LA) | Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Hyatt had it as easy as any receiver in college football as Tennessee leveraged his deep-threat ability. Still, he had to win those route down the field. But can he consistently win against tougher coverage?

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New York Giants draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft