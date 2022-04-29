New York Giants draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Giants:
Round 1 (No. 5 overall) - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon: Given his off-field aspirations, including a post-football career in broadcasting among other ventures (including crypto), the former Ducks star probably couldn't hope to land in a better market ... assuming, of course, he brings all of his prodigious talent to bear in The Big Apple. Big Blue had 34 sacks and 53 TFLs in 2021, so a difference maker of Thibodeaux's stature should certainly be welcome. Draft tracker
Round 1 (7, from Bears)
Round 2 (36)
Round 3 (67)
Round 3 (81, from Dolphins)
Round 4 (112, from Bears)
Round 5 (147)
Round 5 (173, from Chiefs through Ravens)
Round 6 (182)
New York Giants' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 20 overall): Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
2020 (No. 4 overall): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
2019 (No. 6 overall): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
2018 (No. 2 overall): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
2017 (No. 23 overall): Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
