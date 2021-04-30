New York Giants draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Giants:
Round 1 (No. 20 overall, from Bears) - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: GM Dave Gettleman trades down for the first time in his nine drafts as an NFL GM and picks up a 2022 first-rounder and Toney, who was a nightmare out of the slot for the Gators in his senior year – exploding for 70 catches and 984 yards with 10 TDs. Toney should be effective alongside TE Evan Engram and newly signed WR Kenny Golladay as Gettleman surrounds third-year QB Daniel Jones with weapons. Draft tracker
New York Giants' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 4 overall): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
2019 (No. 6 overall): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
2018 (No. 2 overall): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
2017 (No. 23 overall): Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
2016 (No. 10 overall): Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York