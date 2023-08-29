New York Giants cut former Tar Heel Tomon Fox

The New York Giants are parting ways with former North Carolina Tar Heel Tomon Fox, per Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan.

The football season is eight days away, so NFL GMs and Coaches are cutting their rosters to a final 53-man roster. Last season, Fox joined the NY Giants as an undrafted free agent, making waves around social media after making a highlight tackle to force a fumble in the preseason.

If another team does not pick up Fox, he will likely return to New York with the practice squad.

The Giants are cutting OLB Tomon Fox, per source. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 29, 2023

Fox appeared in 16 of 17 games last year, starting in the final game for the New York Giants. In those games, Fox finished with 24 tackles, three for loss, and one sack.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire