New York Giants continue defying expectations in Week 5

Coaches don’t win without players. Players don’t win without coaches. But of all the teams through the first month of the season, the New York Giants are the best example of a team that has gotten every drop out of its players through good teaching and coaching. Take Sunday in London. The Packers were six yards from tying the game with 66 seconds left. Aaron Rodgers dropped to pass, and here came from his right blitzing safety Xavier McKinney.

Last year, playing for Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, McKinney was not asked to blitz. I mean, he told me he was never called on to blitz. McKinney came from Alabama and Nick Saban loved blitzing the safeties. McKinney missed it. So when defensive coordinator Wink Martindale took over this year, he immediately made a connection with McKinney when he told him he’d be calling lots of blitzes for him this year.

“My whole thought process on the play was to try to get to Rodgers, obviously,” he said from the Giants’ locker room in London. “I saw him look to my side, the single-receiver side, before I came, and I figured that’s where he was going. He was gonna get the ball out fast. I wanted to make a play so bad, so I timed my jump and got my hands on the ball.”

That was the decisive play in the 27-22 stunner by the 4-1 Giants. Martindale told McKinney after the game, “Hell of a play!”

“I told him, ‘Great play call,’” McKinney said. “We’ve got a real bond with our coaches. From the jump, they’ve given us the freedom to just go out there and play—don’t worry about mistakes. After losing here for a long time, we’re having so much fun.”

The Giants, because of injuries, are playing five new defenders in prominent roles—like former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith—and all played at least 20 snaps Sunday. On offense, without injured wideouts Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has had to be imaginative. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured last week, Kafka put Saquon Barkley in the Wildcat formation and he continued that in London against Green Bay. The Giants are improvising as well as any team in the league, and they may improvise all the way to the playoffs.

