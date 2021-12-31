New York Giants at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

New York Giants at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Giants (4-11), Chicago (5-10)

New York Giants at Chicago Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

It might be Mike Glennon vs his old Chicago Bears team. It’s going to be on.

Jake Fromm will likely get a bulk of the work for an offense that needs to just keep things moving just a bit, and then rely on the defense to keep down a mediocre Chicago attack.

The Giants are able to push the ball down the field just a wee bit, and the on the other side, the defense is decent at keeping the deep plays from working. Chicago might have shocked Seattle last week, but it’s still struggling to get more out of the NFL’s worst passing game.

Why Chicago Will Win

The Giants are an offensive disaster.

They haven’t been able to get more than 13 points in five of their last six games with the offense stalling in the blowout loss to Philadelphia.

No, Chicago isn’t making big things happen, and it’s having a slew of problems trying to work through all the health issues at quarterback, but it’s getting production out of the passing game. Compared to where things were at times early in the season, this is the Greatest Show on Turf.

Again, it’s not always scintillating, but as long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers – the Bears were error-free against the Seahawks – the defense is just good enough to take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Bears avoid the turnovers? For all of their positives at times over the last several weeks, they’ve all gone away with the big mistakes.

New York doesn’t come up with takeaways, coming up with just one in the last four games.

It’s not going to be easy – Chicago struggles to do anything consistently well – but it’ll generate enough from the ground game to control the clock. The Giants won’t have anything offensively to take advantage of the good field position they’ll have time and again.

New York Giants at Chicago Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, New York Giants 16

Line: Chicago -6, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

