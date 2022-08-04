New York Giants Brian Daboll talks Marcus Mckethan, and Joshua Ezeudu progress

As NFL training camps continue with preseason football games on the horizon, two Tar Heels have received some feedback based on their production so far.

Offensive lineman Marcus McKethan and guardJoshua Ezeudu's teammate journey followed them to the NFL, joining the New York Giants via the 2022 NFL draft. Ezeudu got drafted in the third round as the 67th overall pick, with McKethan joining him in the 5th round. Now teammates again in New York, the pair have found their pace on the team, according to head coach Brian Daboll.

“Much like everybody else, some good, some bad.” Daboll continued,. “They’re working hard. They’re trying to do the things the way we’re asking them to do. They have good physical demeanor about themselves. They pick things up well. There was a lot of good reps out there for them, and some they probably wish they had back, but that’s for all of us.”

The pair has a good shot at making the final 53-man roster for the Giants. The question remains how much playing time with either have their first year with experience playing a factor

