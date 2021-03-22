New York Giants agree to terms with Adoree Jackson: Contract details

John Fennelly
·1 min read
The New York Giants, who came into free agency with little to spend, are finding ways to bring in big named players.

On Monday, it was reported that they are signing free agent cornerback Adoree Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Adam Schefter reports that with incentives Jackson’s deal can max out at $44.5 million.

Jackson was the 18th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC and the Giants hope he will be a complementary partner to Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, who incidentally signed a three-year, $45 million contract with Big Blue last March.

Jackson joins a talented Giants secondary that includes Bradberry, safeties Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan and Xavier McKinney, and defensive backs Julian Love, Darnay Holmes and Isaac Yiadom.

The Jackson signing is the Giants’ second huge deal in as many days. On Saturday, they inked Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal worth $72 million ($40 million guaranteed).

